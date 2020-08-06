Advertisement

Two arrested in Warren County after multicounty pursuit

Brittney Decker and Cody Brady were arrested after a multiple county pursuit.
Brittney Decker and Cody Brady were arrested after a multiple county pursuit.(HCDC)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police arrested two people Wednesday after a pursuit through multiple counties.

KSP said a trooper observed a blue Toyota car fail to stop at a stop sign on Old Bardstown Road in Barren County, but when he activated his emergency equipment, the car didn’t pull over and started to flee.  Based on the car’s registration plate, it was determined that the registered owner had active warrants.  According to KSP, the Toyota continued on multiple roads in Barren, Edmonson, and Warren Counties. KSP said the car came to a stop after a tire deflation device was successfully utilized on Louisville Road in Warren County.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as 25-year-old Cody Brady, of Rocky Hill, who was taken into custody and charged with Menacing, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possess of Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Criminal Mischief, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, License to be in Possession, Speeding, Disregarding Stop Sign, DUI 1st, Fleeing or evading Police (Motor Vehicle), Reckless Driving, Wanton Endangerment 1st (Police Officer), Failure to or Improper Signal, Failure to Wear Seat Belt and Resisting Arrest.  Brady was also served with active warrants.

A passenger in the vehicle was identified as 26-year-old Brittney Decker, of Park City, was  charged with Resisting Arrest, Menacing, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Tampering with Physical Evidence. Decker was also served with active warrants.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

View from the Hill

Updated: moments ago
View from the Hill

News

Mamm's Day Out

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Mamm's Day Out

News

Thousands of Kentuckians still seek unemployment help

Updated: 1 hour ago
“I don’t have confidence in the Governor, nor do I have confidence in the unemployment system right now. It is kind of archaic and it is just a hard thing to navigate, they have a chat room that you can go in there and I’ve never seen anyone respond in the chat,” Aaron Whitlow, of Bowling Green, said.

News

Hometown Hero of the Month: Carolyn Emmert

Updated: 1 hour ago
“She believes whatever you do, you do it all for the glory of God. She brings no glory on herself and that is the thing that I admire most about her,” said Suzanne Hagen, friend

News

Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigating theft of mail in South Warren County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Harrison Valk
Warren County Sheriff's Office investigates mail scattered in neighborhoods.

Latest News

Weather

Another comfortable day on tap in southern Kentucky!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The taste of autumn will come to an end after tomorrow morning as summertime heat and humidity will move back into the region.

News

FBI Louisville now lead investigators in Crystal Rogers case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marisa Williams
Louisville FBI field office named lead investigators in Crystal Rogers case

News

WATCH - Low humidity once again in southern Kentucky!

Updated: 5 hours ago
Humidity does return by the weekend as temperatures will be seasonable once again!

Good News

Good News

Updated: 5 hours ago
Good News

Weather

Warming Up As We End The Week

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
As we round out this week we will watch the heat start to rise especially this weekend when the heat and humidity get quite toasty.