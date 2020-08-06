Two arrested in Warren County after multicounty pursuit

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police arrested two people Wednesday after a pursuit through multiple counties.

KSP said a trooper observed a blue Toyota car fail to stop at a stop sign on Old Bardstown Road in Barren County, but when he activated his emergency equipment, the car didn’t pull over and started to flee. Based on the car’s registration plate, it was determined that the registered owner had active warrants. According to KSP, the Toyota continued on multiple roads in Barren, Edmonson, and Warren Counties. KSP said the car came to a stop after a tire deflation device was successfully utilized on Louisville Road in Warren County.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as 25-year-old Cody Brady, of Rocky Hill, who was taken into custody and charged with Menacing, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possess of Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Criminal Mischief, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, License to be in Possession, Speeding, Disregarding Stop Sign, DUI 1st, Fleeing or evading Police (Motor Vehicle), Reckless Driving, Wanton Endangerment 1st (Police Officer), Failure to or Improper Signal, Failure to Wear Seat Belt and Resisting Arrest. Brady was also served with active warrants.

A passenger in the vehicle was identified as 26-year-old Brittney Decker, of Park City, was charged with Resisting Arrest, Menacing, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Tampering with Physical Evidence. Decker was also served with active warrants.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.