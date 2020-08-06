Advertisement

Two arrested on drug charges in Russellville

SCKDTF arrest two on drug charges
SCKDTF arrest two on drug charges(WBKO)
By Harrison Valk
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -

On Wednesday, August 5, Agents of the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 2577 Stevenson Mill Road in Russellville.

SCKDTF arrest two on drug charges
SCKDTF arrest two on drug charges(WBKO)

While conducting the search, agents said they found methamphetamine, glass smoking devices, marijuana, and a surveillance system in the home.

Timothy Robertson and Kimberly Carter were arrested and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine over 2 grams, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia possession.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

View from the Hill: Fall 2020 Sorority Recruitment at WKU to be held virtually

Updated: moments ago
View from the Hill

News

Mamm's Day Out

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Mamm's Day Out

News

Thousands of Kentuckians still seek unemployment help

Updated: 1 hour ago
“I don’t have confidence in the Governor, nor do I have confidence in the unemployment system right now. It is kind of archaic and it is just a hard thing to navigate, they have a chat room that you can go in there and I’ve never seen anyone respond in the chat,” Aaron Whitlow, of Bowling Green, said.

News

Hometown Hero of the Month: Carolyn Emmert

Updated: 1 hour ago
“She believes whatever you do, you do it all for the glory of God. She brings no glory on herself and that is the thing that I admire most about her,” said Suzanne Hagen, friend

Latest News

News

Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigating theft of mail in South Warren County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Harrison Valk
Warren County Sheriff's Office investigates mail scattered in neighborhoods.

News

Two arrested in Warren County after multicounty pursuit

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kentucky State Police arrested two people Wednesday after a pursuit through multiple counties.

Weather

Another comfortable day on tap in southern Kentucky!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The taste of autumn will come to an end after tomorrow morning as summertime heat and humidity will move back into the region.

News

FBI Louisville now lead investigators in Crystal Rogers case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marisa Williams
Louisville FBI field office named lead investigators in Crystal Rogers case

News

WATCH - Low humidity once again in southern Kentucky!

Updated: 5 hours ago
Humidity does return by the weekend as temperatures will be seasonable once again!

Good News

Good News

Updated: 5 hours ago
Good News