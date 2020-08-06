Two arrested on drug charges in Russellville

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -

On Wednesday, August 5, Agents of the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 2577 Stevenson Mill Road in Russellville.

SCKDTF arrest two on drug charges (WBKO)

While conducting the search, agents said they found methamphetamine, glass smoking devices, marijuana, and a surveillance system in the home.

Timothy Robertson and Kimberly Carter were arrested and charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine over 2 grams, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia possession.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.