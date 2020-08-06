Warming Up As We End The Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Continuing to see prime conditions outside. We stayed dry and a bit warmer for the midweek. Wednesday temperatures climbed to near the mid 80′s but the humidity stayed low. We stay pleasant tonight but be prepared as the heat is soon to return.

We crank up the heat to end the week and into the weekend but staying dry. Rain chances will not return till we head into the new week.

7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.