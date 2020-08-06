Advertisement

Warren County Sheriff’s Office investigating theft of mail in South Warren County

By Harrison Valk
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

On August 6, around 5:30 a.m., Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at Southwind Drive for a report of mail in the road.

Mailboxes were found open and mail was found scattered on both sides of the road throughout the neighborhood.

WCSO said this was found to have happened for a long path as a lot of mail and Amazon packages were opened and thrown in the street.

The same also happened on Neal Howell Road to the intersection of Southwind Drive, onto Dillard Road, around the Summit neighborhood.

Deputies collected the mail and took it to the post office.

If you live in these neighborhoods and have some video footage of this incident, contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-842-1633.

