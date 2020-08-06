Advertisement

Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 516 COVID-19 cases Thursday, eight deaths

Gov. Beshear provides the latest COVID-19 update.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear provides the latest update Thursday on Kentucky’s battle against COVID-19.

Beshear announced that the mandatory facial covering mandate would be extended for another 30 days.

“For the near future we’re going to have to do this. We’re going to do it 30 days at a time,” said Beshear.

The governor also announced that the Kentucky State Fair will be limited to participants only, no guests. There will be wider aisle ways, reduced occupancy, increased hygiene accessibility and a mask requirement.

The Kentucky State Fair will be held Aug. 20 through Aug. 30 at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville.

Beshear said there were 516 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, but the rate of infection appeared to be slowing. The total infected since the outbreak began rose to 33,254.

The governor reported eight deaths, raising the death toll to 760.

COVID FACTS 8-6-2020
Beshear said to expect further guidance for bars and restaurants Monday, saying capacity could be expanded to 50 percent. He said there would be a 10 p.m. curfew put in place for the last drinks served, but another hour allowed for consumption.

Watch below.

Coronavirus Update

Posted by WBKO Television on Thursday, August 6, 2020

