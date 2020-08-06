Advertisement

WATCH - Warming Back Up!

By Shane Holinde
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Great weather continued Thursday! Our string of unseasonably mild temperatures and tolerable humidity levels lives on into Friday. But it won’t be long before the heat and humidity more typical of this time of year returns!

Expect a fine Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs a bit warmer, topping out in the upper 80s. We’ll be back into the 90s this weekend with muggier air also heading back to the region. The weekend looks mainly dry for your outdoor activities, with just a slim chance for a late-day thundershower Sunday.

Next week looks more unsettled. Look for a daily chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoons, each day Monday through Thursday. Highs stay in the 90s through Wednesday before dropping into the upper 80s late in the period. Overnights will be warmer and muggier.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. High 88, Low 64, winds N-5

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid High 91, Low 70, winds NE-5

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isol’d PM T/Shower High 92, Low 72, winds SW-7

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Thursday’s High: 84

Thursday’s Low: 65

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 105 (1930)

Record Low: 51 (1948)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.23″ (-0.35″)

Yearly Precip: 37.53″ (+6.72″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.

Sunset: 7:47 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 16 / Small Particulate Count: 25)

Pollen: Low (2.2 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Another comfortable day on tap in southern Kentucky!

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The taste of autumn will come to an end after tomorrow morning as summertime heat and humidity will move back into the region.

Weather

Warming Up As We End The Week

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
As we round out this week we will watch the heat start to rise especially this weekend when the heat and humidity get quite toasty.

Weather

A Picture Perfect Evening

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
A great night to head outdoors for a walk or for evening grilling out!

Weather

A mild Wednesday forecast!

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:52 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Today is the day to be outside however possible with the low humidity and cooler conditions!

Latest News

Weather

An Abnormally Cool Night

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Cool and clear for the overnight.

Weather

WATCH - A Bit Cool Tonight

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

We Couldn’t Ask For Better Weather

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
A comfortable night.

Weather

WATCH - Prime Weather For The Evening

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Comfortable air moves into the Commonwealth!

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:45 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Temps are slow to rise today as fog & cloud cover keeps things cool!

Weather

Less Humid For Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Less humid moving into Tuesday.