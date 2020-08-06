WATCH - Warming Back Up!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Great weather continued Thursday! Our string of unseasonably mild temperatures and tolerable humidity levels lives on into Friday. But it won’t be long before the heat and humidity more typical of this time of year returns!

Expect a fine Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs a bit warmer, topping out in the upper 80s. We’ll be back into the 90s this weekend with muggier air also heading back to the region. The weekend looks mainly dry for your outdoor activities, with just a slim chance for a late-day thundershower Sunday.

Next week looks more unsettled. Look for a daily chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoons, each day Monday through Thursday. Highs stay in the 90s through Wednesday before dropping into the upper 80s late in the period. Overnights will be warmer and muggier.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer. High 88, Low 64, winds N-5

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid High 91, Low 70, winds NE-5

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isol’d PM T/Shower High 92, Low 72, winds SW-7

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Thursday’s High: 84

Thursday’s Low: 65

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 105 (1930)

Record Low: 51 (1948)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.23″ (-0.35″)

Yearly Precip: 37.53″ (+6.72″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.

Sunset: 7:47 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 16 / Small Particulate Count: 25)

Pollen: Low (2.2 for Grass)

Mold: Low

