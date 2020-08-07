Advertisement

Barren River District Health Department confirms 3,910 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP Images)
By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 3,910 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 3,170 of which have recovered.

Our district has 83 deaths reported from COVID-19.

See the breakdown of numbers by county below. Please note that a decrease in numbers is due to the county of residence or case status being corrected/updated from what was previously reported.

COUNTYPOSITIVE CASESRECOVEREDDEATHS
BARREN3462792
BUTLER29323515
EDMONSON1067912
HART106810
LOGAN32126723
METCALFE61462
SIMPSON1461187
WARREN2,5312,06522
TOTAL3,9103,17083

What is Contact Tracing and How Does it Help? The Barren River District Health Department is accustomed to doing contact tracing as part of their routine communicable disease investigation process. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been conducting contact tracing to slow the spread of the disease in our communities. Contact Tracing is key to safely get back to work while also kick-starting the economy.

 Public Health workers reach out to individuals who have COVID-19 to assess their situation, provide helpful resources, and ask about any recent in-person contacts who may have been exposed to the disease.

 Recent in-person contacts are notified that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are offered instructions and connected to local resources. Individuals receive follow-up calls to see how they are doing and gather any new information.

Contact Tracing and Patient Privacy: In order to protect patients’ confidentiality, contacts will not be told the identity of the person who may have exposed them. They will be told what they need to do to care for themselves, reduce the risk to others, and protect their communities from any further exposure.

Contact Tracers will never ask you for personal financial information, money, or your passwords. This confidential statewide system will allow us to follow where a virus may travel … across county lines or beyond … so we can warn people and stop the further viral spread.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the health department says we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state, and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy. They urge Barren River residents to stay at home and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items.

Here are 10 steps to fight COVID-19 from Governor Andy Beshear:

 Stay healthy at home. Leave only for essential items such as groceries once a week.

 Avoid crowds and gatherings. Avoid crowds of any size, including home visits, recreational areas, or crowded shopping locations.

 Practice social distancing. Maintain six feet between yourself and others at all times.

 Know when to seek care. Follow the “When to Seek Care” guidelines available at https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

 Stay up-to-date through reliable resources such as KYCOVID19.KY.GOV and barrenriverhealth.org.

 Wash hands and surfaces frequently. Use warm water and soap and wash hands for at least 20 seconds. Disinfect regularly used surfaces multiple times a day.

 Apply for benefits. Kentucky has expanded unemployment benefits. If you have not applied, visit KCC.KY.GOV.

 Prioritize mental health. Seek out virtual social opportunities and maintain a daily routine.

 Only travel for essential items. Avoid carpooling and public transit. The safest place for you and others is at home.

 Report non-compliance. If you see individuals or businesses not complying with COVID-19 guidelines, report to the KYSAFER hotline at 1-833-597-2337 or online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER.

For questions about COVID-19, call Kentucky’s COVID-19 Hotline at (800) 722-5725, BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039, visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information, or https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

To report non-compliance, call Kentucky’s Non-Compliance Reporting Hotline at 1-833-597-2337, report online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER, or call BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mask wearing poses communication challenges for deaf community

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“I am very dependent on being able to read someones lips. With the mask on it really affects that. When someone is wearing a mask and talking I would miss things, I would ask them to repeat what they said. Maybe two or three times and so that really kind of affects me more,” said Noah.

News

Parents are choosing to homeschool during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
One mother is worried that if her child is exposed to the virus at school, she will have to quarantine from work.

News

McConnell’s CARES Act Sends $77,000 to Kentucky Fire Departments

Updated: 5 hours ago
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced today nine Kentucky Fire Departments received a total of $76,852 to protect the health and safety of both the public and first responders through the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other coronavirus-related supplies.

News

Kentucky Museum at Western Kentucky University receives grant through “Inspire! Grants for Small Museums” program

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
This grant will be used for the museum’s Preservation Improvement Plan to upgrade the museum’s systems to help preserve the museum’s collection of 30,000 artifacts.

Latest News

News

Sen. McConnell: Federal government should not interfere with election processes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
In an exclusive interview with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, he says the election process should be up to the individual state.

News

13 News Exclusive: Sen. McConnell discusses the gridlocked coronavirus relief package

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke with 13 News Thursday about the coronavirus relief package that has yet to be agreed on.

News

Dog tests positive for rabies in Barren County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Barren River District Health Department wants to make the citizens of Barren and surrounding counties aware that a dog in Southern Barren County tested positive for rabies on Tuesday.

News

KSP Seizes Cocaine and Cash

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Kentucky State Police recovered approximately 50 Kilograms of Cocaine along with a large amount of U.S. Currency on I-65, near the 92-mile marker in Hardin County. A KSP Canine Unit encountered a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of I-65. During the course of the encounter and subsequent investigation, drugs and cash were recovered and taken into evidence.

News

Gov. Beshear extends mask mandate during COVID-19 update

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear provides the latest update Thursday on Kentucky’s battle against COVID-19.

News

KSP raises $16,000 for Special Olympics

Updated: 9 hours ago
KSP posts across the state parked their cruises at designated locations and encouraged the public to cover their cruisers with custom SOKY stickers. A minimum donation of $1 was requested to place a sticker on the cruiser, but Kentuckians donated more than the minimum.