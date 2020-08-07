Advertisement

Doug Gorman sells Booth Fire and Safety

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety buys Bowling Green company
Booth Fire Owner Doug Gorman, center, with VP of Business Development Chuck Reimel, left, and Regional Director Brian Lumsden, right
Booth Fire Owner Doug Gorman, center, with VP of Business Development Chuck Reimel, left, and Regional Director Brian Lumsden, right(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is proud to announce the acquisition of Booth Fire & Safety in Bowling Green, Kentucky! This business has protected South Central Kentucky and Northern Tennessee for over 50 years and will serve as a perfect complement to our Louisville and Nashville branches.

Doug Gorman has owned and operated Booth Fire & Safety for over 25 years. During that time, Booth Fire & Safety has grown by 400% and continues to be the leader in South Central Kentucky for the sale and service of fire extinguishers, Fire Alarm systems, Clean Agent Data room systems, kitchen hood systems and more. They continue to ensure that their customers are protected and their facilities are kept safe by the products, training, and services they provide.

Gorman is currently a Magistrate for the Warren County Fiscal Court and is involved in numerous public and non-profit agencies. Gorman was named Small Business Person of the year in 2000 by the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, and serves on their Economic Development Authority currently.

“Pye-Barker mirrors our company’s family culture. For 75 years, they have been providing their customers with premium customer service and I’m confident they will continue to carry on my company’s legacy” Gorman said.

“One of the greatest honors of my life was to work each day with my fellow co-workers. That same great team will continue to take care of South Central Kentucky’s fire protection needs.”

Booth Fire & Safety is also known for its active involvement in the community, regularly participating in fundraisers and events to give back to the customers they strive to protect. When Doug decided he wanted to devote more of his time to serving the community he entertained Pye-Barker’s request to learn more about his business. Impressed by Pye-Barker’s business values, he decided they were the right choice to carry on his legacy and preserve the role Booth Fire & Safety has played for his city.

Pye-Barker was thrilled by the opportunity to better serve the southern part of the state and connect our two current offices in Louisville, KY and Nashville, TN through this acquisition. We are also happy to be gaining the quality staff of Booth Fire & Safety, including current Vice President Shawn Peay, who has been part of Booth Fire & Safety since 1996 and will be serving as Branch Manager of the new PBFS Bowling Green.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Warren Elementary School teacher prepares for first day of school

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Allison Baker
The first day of school for the Warren County Public School system is set for August 24th.

News

Gov. Beshear reported 573 COVID-19 cases Friday, 4 deaths

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians Friday afternoon on the continued fight against the coronavirus in the commonwealth.

News

WKU Regents approve three new certificate programs, Guthrie announces grant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Western Kentucky University Board of Regents approved three new certificate programs Friday during its third quarterly meeting.

News

Green River Ferry service reopens to vehicles but remains closed to trailers and RVs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Green River Ferry is temporarily closed to all traffic in order to repair an electric issue with the ferry’s access gates.

Latest News

State

Ky. Supreme Court sets date to hear arguments in case about Gov. Beshear’s COVID-19 orders

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky Supreme Court has set a date to hear oral arguments in the case involving Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

News

The Linen Apron at Tayvin Gardens

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Linen Apron at Tayvin Gardens

News

WATCH - A pleasant end to the work week

Updated: 4 hours ago
Humidity on the rise for the weekend -- along with the return of scattered showers and storms by next week.

News

TVA rescinds decision to outsource technology jobs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will rescind a decision to lay off its in-house technology workers.

News

Oprah demanding justice for Breonna Taylor with billboards around Louisville

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Oprah demanding justice for Breonna Taylor with billboards around Louisville

Good News

Good News

Updated: 9 hours ago
Good News