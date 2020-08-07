Doug Gorman sells Booth Fire and Safety

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is proud to announce the acquisition of Booth Fire & Safety in Bowling Green, Kentucky! This business has protected South Central Kentucky and Northern Tennessee for over 50 years and will serve as a perfect complement to our Louisville and Nashville branches.

Doug Gorman has owned and operated Booth Fire & Safety for over 25 years. During that time, Booth Fire & Safety has grown by 400% and continues to be the leader in South Central Kentucky for the sale and service of fire extinguishers, Fire Alarm systems, Clean Agent Data room systems, kitchen hood systems and more. They continue to ensure that their customers are protected and their facilities are kept safe by the products, training, and services they provide.

Gorman is currently a Magistrate for the Warren County Fiscal Court and is involved in numerous public and non-profit agencies. Gorman was named Small Business Person of the year in 2000 by the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, and serves on their Economic Development Authority currently.

“Pye-Barker mirrors our company’s family culture. For 75 years, they have been providing their customers with premium customer service and I’m confident they will continue to carry on my company’s legacy” Gorman said.

“One of the greatest honors of my life was to work each day with my fellow co-workers. That same great team will continue to take care of South Central Kentucky’s fire protection needs.”

Booth Fire & Safety is also known for its active involvement in the community, regularly participating in fundraisers and events to give back to the customers they strive to protect. When Doug decided he wanted to devote more of his time to serving the community he entertained Pye-Barker’s request to learn more about his business. Impressed by Pye-Barker’s business values, he decided they were the right choice to carry on his legacy and preserve the role Booth Fire & Safety has played for his city.

Pye-Barker was thrilled by the opportunity to better serve the southern part of the state and connect our two current offices in Louisville, KY and Nashville, TN through this acquisition. We are also happy to be gaining the quality staff of Booth Fire & Safety, including current Vice President Shawn Peay, who has been part of Booth Fire & Safety since 1996 and will be serving as Branch Manager of the new PBFS Bowling Green.

