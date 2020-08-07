Advertisement

Glasgow Police Department’s K9 Zeke to get donation of body armor

Glasgow Police Department K9 Zeke
Glasgow Police Department K9 Zeke(GPD)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police Department’s K9 Zeke will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest is sponsored by Tom Infante of Cold Spring, and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.

Zeke is a 4-year-old German Shepherd. He has been certified three times through the United States Police Canine Association Inc. via Canine Command. K9 Zeke is certified in patrol, tracking, and narcotics detection and is currently assigned to K9 handler Ofc. John DuBarry.  

Ofc. John Dubarry and K9 Zeke
Ofc. John Dubarry and K9 Zeke(GPD)

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 3,980 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.  

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.  

Delivery of the vest is expected within eight to ten weeks.

