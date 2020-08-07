Advertisement

Herman Cain to be mourned at private funeral in Atlanta

FILE - In this June 20, 2014, file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington.
FILE - In this June 20, 2014, file photo, Herman Cain, CEO, The New Voice, speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority event in Washington.(AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Herman Cain, the former Republican presidential candidate, businessman and close ally of President Donald Trump, will be mourned at a private funeral in Atlanta on Friday.

The 11 a.m. service will be live-streamed at hermancaincelebrations.com.

Cain died July 30 of complications from COVID-19. He was 74.

Cain had been ill with the coronavirus for several weeks. A statement on his Twitter account said he tested positive for COVID-19 on June 29 and was hospitalized July 1.

It’s not clear when or where he was infected, but his hospitalization came less than two weeks after attending Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20. Cain had been co-chair of Black Voices for Trump.

Trump called him "a Powerful Voice of Freedom and all that is good."

“Herman had an incredible career and was adored by everyone that ever met him, especially me,” Trump said on Twitter shortly after he died. “He was a very special man, an American Patriot, and great friend.”

Cain briefly rose to the top of polls during the 2012 race for the Republican presidential nomination by highlighting a plan to simplify the tax code.

A longtime Republican, Cain was “a fierce advocate for conservative principles across the board,” Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina tweeted.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

July US jobs report is expected to point to hiring slowdown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Economists have forecast that U.S. employers added 1.6 million jobs in July. That would normally be a scintillating job gain. Yet it would still fall far short of June’s 4.8 million increase and May’s 2.7 million gain.

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms 3,910 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 3,910 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 3,170 of which have recovered.

National

Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Latest News

National Politics

Playing electoral defense, Trump claims Biden opposes God

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump is engaging in a deeply personal attack on Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president's faith in God.

News

Mask wearing poses communication challenges for deaf community

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“I am very dependent on being able to read someones lips. With the mask on it really affects that. When someone is wearing a mask and talking I would miss things, I would ask them to repeat what they said. Maybe two or three times and so that really kind of affects me more,” said Noah.

Coronavirus

‘Worst nightmare’: Laid-off workers endure loss of $600 aid

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By SARAH SKIDMORE SELL and PAUL WISEMAN
An unemployed makeup artist with two toddlers and a disabled husband needs help with food and rent. A hotel manager says his unemployment has deepened his anxiety and kept him awake at night. A dental hygienist, pregnant with her third child, is struggling to afford diapers and formula.

National

Virus talks on brink of collapse, sides still ‘far apart’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Both sides have set a goal of reaching a deal by week’s end.

News

Parents are choosing to homeschool during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
One mother is worried that if her child is exposed to the virus at school, she will have to quarantine from work.

National

Grim COVID forecast: Nearly 300,000 could die in US

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Coronavirus striking incredibly close to President Trump again with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine testing positive just before a meet-up with the President. Plus, a key COVID model is now predicting the U.S. will double its deaths from now but could save nearly 70,000 lives if Americans mask up.