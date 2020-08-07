Advertisement

Local organization fighting period poverty with donations

By Ashton Jones
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -In Kentucky and across the nation, women are living in period poverty.

Lee Young founded the Eve Project of South Central Kentucky, an organization that donates feminine hygiene products to women in Kentucky.

“It started to help homeless women who were having their monthly cycle,” Lee explains.

She first thought of the idea after hearing an NPR story about how homeless women cannot afford the products they need. Following that realization, she started donating to local shelters with the help of other women in the community.

In time, Young says she realized there were other groups struggling, including the international community and younger girls.

“There’s a great need around junior high and high school girls that they would skip school because they didn’t have products,” she says.

For some women who are low on funds, it can be a choice between pads or groceries because, as Young explains, tampons, pads, and other feminine products are not covered on SNAP cards.

The last few months during the pandemic and quarantine were difficult for the organization due to COVID-19 regulations. Young elaborates, ”I could only purchase a certain amount of products when you went to the grocery store so I could maybe only buy three packages of something and that won’t fill much at all.”

But she also says the organization is getting back on track.

The Eve Project is looking to become an official non-profit.

