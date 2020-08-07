Advertisement

North Warren Elementary School teacher prepares for first day of school

North Warren Elementary classroom
North Warren Elementary classroom(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The first day of school is something that many students and teachers look forward to. One teacher at North Warren Elementary School is excited to meet her new students in a few weeks.

“Oh my gosh, I am so excited to get those babies back in here and meet my new friends. You know when we left it was not a traditional goodbye so I am just excited to see those smiling faces,” said Amber Barrick, a Kindergarten teacher.

This school year will be unique not only for students but teachers as well. Desk and tables will be spread out a far away from each other as possible and arrows throughout Ms. Barrick’s classroom will be pointing in which direction students can walk.

However, when it comes to the topic of wearing masks kindergarten students are not required to wear them but the teachers will be wearing masks and have been given some very unique ones.

“The district is actually providing us with the clear masks because in Kindergarten there are so many expressions that we use in learning the sounds. They look at their mouth they look at mine. We actually look in mirrors so having that clear mask will definitely help,” added Barrick.

Ms. Barrick is trying to keep her routine as normal as possible like finding a way to still let her students have time reading from her library.

“So the way we are going to do the library is we are going to put out lots of books and we are pretty much saying you pick it you take it so they will have that book for a week and they will have two to three and we have little boxes that they will take back and forth so that will be their books for the week and then at the end of the week we’ll just put it in a crate and let it sit for the next week and just kind of recycle,” explained Barrick.

Ms. Barrick’s classroom will have 16 students this year. Not all classroom sizes are the same, they vary throughout each grade and schools in the district.

The first day of school for the Warren County Public School system is set for August 24th.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reported 573 COVID-19 cases Friday, 4 deaths

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians Friday afternoon on the continued fight against the coronavirus in the commonwealth.

News

Doug Gorman sells Booth Fire and Safety

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is proud to announce the acquisition of Booth Fire & Safety in Bowling Green, Kentucky! This business has protected South Central Kentucky and Northern Tennessee for over 50 years and will serve as a perfect complement to our Louisville and Nashville branches.

News

WKU Regents approve three new certificate programs, Guthrie announces grant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Western Kentucky University Board of Regents approved three new certificate programs Friday during its third quarterly meeting.

News

Green River Ferry service reopens to vehicles but remains closed to trailers and RVs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Green River Ferry is temporarily closed to all traffic in order to repair an electric issue with the ferry’s access gates.

Latest News

State

Ky. Supreme Court sets date to hear arguments in case about Gov. Beshear’s COVID-19 orders

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky Supreme Court has set a date to hear oral arguments in the case involving Governor Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

News

The Linen Apron at Tayvin Gardens

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Linen Apron at Tayvin Gardens

News

WATCH - A pleasant end to the work week

Updated: 4 hours ago
Humidity on the rise for the weekend -- along with the return of scattered showers and storms by next week.

News

TVA rescinds decision to outsource technology jobs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will rescind a decision to lay off its in-house technology workers.

News

Oprah demanding justice for Breonna Taylor with billboards around Louisville

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Oprah demanding justice for Breonna Taylor with billboards around Louisville

Good News

Good News

Updated: 9 hours ago
Good News