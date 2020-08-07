North Warren Elementary School teacher prepares for first day of school

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The first day of school is something that many students and teachers look forward to. One teacher at North Warren Elementary School is excited to meet her new students in a few weeks.

“Oh my gosh, I am so excited to get those babies back in here and meet my new friends. You know when we left it was not a traditional goodbye so I am just excited to see those smiling faces,” said Amber Barrick, a Kindergarten teacher.

This school year will be unique not only for students but teachers as well. Desk and tables will be spread out a far away from each other as possible and arrows throughout Ms. Barrick’s classroom will be pointing in which direction students can walk.

However, when it comes to the topic of wearing masks kindergarten students are not required to wear them but the teachers will be wearing masks and have been given some very unique ones.

“The district is actually providing us with the clear masks because in Kindergarten there are so many expressions that we use in learning the sounds. They look at their mouth they look at mine. We actually look in mirrors so having that clear mask will definitely help,” added Barrick.

Ms. Barrick is trying to keep her routine as normal as possible like finding a way to still let her students have time reading from her library.

“So the way we are going to do the library is we are going to put out lots of books and we are pretty much saying you pick it you take it so they will have that book for a week and they will have two to three and we have little boxes that they will take back and forth so that will be their books for the week and then at the end of the week we’ll just put it in a crate and let it sit for the next week and just kind of recycle,” explained Barrick.

Ms. Barrick’s classroom will have 16 students this year. Not all classroom sizes are the same, they vary throughout each grade and schools in the district.

The first day of school for the Warren County Public School system is set for August 24th.

