Oprah demanding justice for Breonna Taylor with billboards around Louisville

Oprah Winfrey has dozens of billboards installed around Louisville calling for justice for Breonna Taylor.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO/AP) - First, Oprah Winfrey put Breonna Taylor on the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine.

Now the media mogul is spreading her message with billboards demanding justice for the Kentucky woman shot to death during a police raid.

Media reports say 26 billboards are going up across Louisville, Kentucky, demanding that the police officers involved in Taylor’s death be arrested and charged.

That’s one billboard for every year of the Black woman’s life.

Taylor was shot multiple times March 13 when police officers burst into her Louisville apartment using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation.

No drugs were found.

