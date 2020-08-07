Advertisement

Parents are choosing to homeschool during pandemic

By Katey Cook
Aug. 6, 2020
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Most students are getting ready to go back to school, whether they choose to learn in-person, or virtually. However, some parents are choosing to take on the task of home-schooling their children during the pandemic.

“It’s just not worth the risk for me, regardless of what anybody else believes. If there’s any risk I’m just not going to take it,” Summer Cardwell said. Cardwell is the mom of two elementary-aged children and is choosing to home school her kids this year.

Many are concerned about the possibility of their child catching COVID-19 at school, or bringing the virus to a school and exposing their classmates.

“There are so many people at risk just by sending my one child to school,” Cardwell said.

One mother is worried that if her child is exposed to the virus at school, she will have to quarantine from work.

“We’ve already had to quarantine five times just because of testing,” she said.

Mary Thompson of Bowling Green is a mother of six. She is a teacher, but is taking some time off right now. She plans to home school her kids until at least December.

“I can do it until May. I think after that I don’t think it will be the best solution, I’m hoping they can go back to 6th grade,” Thompson said in reference to her quadruplets.

Although some of their kids are sad to not see their friends this year, the parents said they are very receptive and excited to start the school year at home.

