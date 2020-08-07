Sen. McConnell on Breonna Taylor investigation: ‘Daniels will go where the facts take him'

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Breonna Taylor was shot dead when LMPD narcotics officers served a warrant at her apartment on March 13.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, whose office has had the case since May, has repeatedly asked for the public’s patience in the case.

On Friday morning, Office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron spokeswoman Elizabeth Kuhn said, “Attorney General Cameron remains committed to an independent and thorough investigation into the death of Ms. Taylor. The investigation remains ongoing, and we currently await additional testing and analysis from federal partners, including a ballistics test from the FBI crime lab.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, 13 News asked for a statement from him on the delay for updated information and an outcome for the case, as McConnell and Cameron are good friends.

“No I don’t have any advice to give to the attorney general. Sometimes these investigations are a lot more complicated and take a lot longer than the public would like, unless, my guess is that this investigation is taking -- is more complicated than it appears and that is probably the explanation for the lengthy period of time. Look, I have total confidence in the attorney general. I think he will go where the facts take him and we will hear what he thinks ought to be done as soon as he is about to make a recommendation,” said Sen. McConnell.

