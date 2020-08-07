Advertisement

Sen. McConnell on Breonna Taylor investigation: ‘Daniels will go where the facts take him'

The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office says it is waiting on results from ballistics and other tests concerning the Breonna Taylor investigation. (Wave3 News)
The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office says it is waiting on results from ballistics and other tests concerning the Breonna Taylor investigation. (Wave3 News)(None)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Breonna Taylor was shot dead when LMPD narcotics officers served a warrant at her apartment on March 13.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, whose office has had the case since May, has repeatedly asked for the public’s patience in the case.

On Friday morning, Office of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron spokeswoman Elizabeth Kuhn said, “Attorney General Cameron remains committed to an independent and thorough investigation into the death of Ms. Taylor. The investigation remains ongoing, and we currently await additional testing and analysis from federal partners, including a ballistics test from the FBI crime lab.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, 13 News asked for a statement from him on the delay for updated information and an outcome for the case, as McConnell and Cameron are good friends.

“No I don’t have any advice to give to the attorney general. Sometimes these investigations are a lot more complicated and take a lot longer than the public would like, unless, my guess is that this investigation is taking -- is more complicated than it appears and that is probably the explanation for the lengthy period of time. Look, I have total confidence in the attorney general. I think he will go where the facts take him and we will hear what he thinks ought to be done as soon as he is about to make a recommendation,” said Sen. McConnell.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 News Exclusive: One on one interview with Senator Mitch McConnell

Updated: 11 minutes ago
13 NEWS REPORTER KELLY DEAN ... SPOKE WITH SENATE MAJORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL ... IN THIS "EXCLUSIVE" ... ONE-ON-ONE INTERVIEW.

News

13 News Exclusive: One on one interview with Senator Mitch McConnell

Updated: 42 minutes ago
13 NEWS REPORTER KELLY DEAN ... SPOKE WITH SENATE MAJORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL ... IN THIS "EXCLUSIVE" ... ONE-ON-ONE INTERVIEW.

News

Twins make unexpected arrival at check up appointment, first born in toilet

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
An unprecedented labor for the first time at one local facility.

News

Stuff the Bus Foundation donates thousands to local schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
Stuff the Bus Foundation stops at Briarwood Elementary

Latest News

News

Local organization fighting period poverty with donations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
In Kentucky and across the nation, women are living in period poverty.

News

Glasgow Police Department’s K9 Zeke to get donation of body armor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Glasgow Police Department’s K9 Zeke will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

News

North Warren Elementary School teacher prepares for first day of school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The first day of school for the Warren County Public School system is set for August 24th.

News

Gov. Beshear reported 573 COVID-19 cases Friday, 4 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians Friday afternoon on the continued fight against the coronavirus in the commonwealth.

News

Doug Gorman sells Booth Fire and Safety

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is proud to announce the acquisition of Booth Fire & Safety in Bowling Green, Kentucky! This business has protected South Central Kentucky and Northern Tennessee for over 50 years and will serve as a perfect complement to our Louisville and Nashville branches.

News

WKU Regents approve three new certificate programs, Guthrie announces grant

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Western Kentucky University Board of Regents approved three new certificate programs Friday during its third quarterly meeting.