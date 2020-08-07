Stuff the Bus Foundation donates thousands to local schools

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Members of the community took part in donating to Kentucky schools.

The Stuff the Bus Foundation stopped by Briarwood Elementary to present several checks: one to Briarwood Elementry, another to Warren County Schools, and one to a teacher.

Volunteers unloaded tens of boxes of school supplies and over 4,000 masks as well, for both students and faculty.

“What the district received was some disposable face masks that we put to use with our students and staff for those that don’t have masks of their own. And so Toney has donated those and we’ll put those to great use throughout the school year,” says Mike Wilson, the Director of Facilities for Warren County Schools.

These supplies, donated by surrounding businesses, will benefit local schools throughout the year ahead.

“We’re going to donate, sponsor six classrooms at roughly $500 each so a total of $3,000 dollars throughout South-Central Kentucky,” says Johnathan McElroy, Financial Center Manager at German American Bank.

The foundation gave out over $3,000 to Warren County Schools on Thursday and over $1,500 to Bowling Green schools in 2020.

