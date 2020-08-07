Advertisement

Temps on the rise for the weekend, humidity not far behind!

Comfortable today, but muggy air returns before next week!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a week of seeing temperatures below average with low humidity, things will begin to change starting today!

Temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 80s as more sunshine is expected to end the week. Humidity will be low once again, but as we go into the weekend winds will begin to shift out of the south, which will pull in some Gulf moisture and give us more heat and muggy air!

Saturday will be the drier and less humid day compared to Sunday. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s with mostly sunny skies. By Sunday, the muggy air is back with temperatures in the lower 90s for many. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon, but most places look to stay dry. Next week we expect temperatures to be near-to-slightly above average in the upper 80s to low 90s with daily chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The next couple of days will be good for fishing. More humidity is on the way along with storm chances for next week.
The next couple of days will be good for fishing. More humidity is on the way along with storm chances for next week.(WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 88. Low 67. Winds NE at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. High 91. Low 70. Winds SE at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 92. Low 72. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1930)

Record Low Today: 52 (2004)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 67

Sunrise: 5:56 a.m.

Sunset: 7:46 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Moderate (Ozone Count: 25 / Small Particulate Matter: 65)

Pollen: Moderate (6.1 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 85

Yesterday’s Low: 65

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.23″ (-0.35″)

Yearly Precip: 37.53″ (+6.72″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Another comfortable day on tap in southern Kentucky!

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The taste of autumn will come to an end after tomorrow morning as summertime heat and humidity will move back into the region.

Weather

Warming Up As We End The Week

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
As we round out this week we will watch the heat start to rise especially this weekend when the heat and humidity get quite toasty.

Weather

A Picture Perfect Evening

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:41 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
A great night to head outdoors for a walk or for evening grilling out!

Weather

A mild Wednesday forecast!

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:52 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Today is the day to be outside however possible with the low humidity and cooler conditions!

Latest News

Weather

An Abnormally Cool Night

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Cool and clear for the overnight.

Weather

WATCH - A Bit Cool Tonight

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

We Couldn’t Ask For Better Weather

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
A comfortable night.

Weather

WATCH - Prime Weather For The Evening

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Comfortable air moves into the Commonwealth!

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:45 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Temps are slow to rise today as fog & cloud cover keeps things cool!

Weather

Less Humid For Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Less humid moving into Tuesday.