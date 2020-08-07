Temps on the rise for the weekend, humidity not far behind!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a week of seeing temperatures below average with low humidity, things will begin to change starting today!

Temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 80s as more sunshine is expected to end the week. Humidity will be low once again, but as we go into the weekend winds will begin to shift out of the south, which will pull in some Gulf moisture and give us more heat and muggy air!

Saturday will be the drier and less humid day compared to Sunday. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s with mostly sunny skies. By Sunday, the muggy air is back with temperatures in the lower 90s for many. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon, but most places look to stay dry. Next week we expect temperatures to be near-to-slightly above average in the upper 80s to low 90s with daily chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The next couple of days will be good for fishing. More humidity is on the way along with storm chances for next week. (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 88. Low 67. Winds NE at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm. High 91. Low 70. Winds SE at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. Isolated showers/storms possible. High 92. Low 72. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1930)

Record Low Today: 52 (2004)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 67

Sunrise: 5:56 a.m.

Sunset: 7:46 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 15 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Moderate (Ozone Count: 25 / Small Particulate Matter: 65)

Pollen: Moderate (6.1 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 85

Yesterday’s Low: 65

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.23″ (-0.35″)

Yearly Precip: 37.53″ (+6.72″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

