Advertisement

TVA rescinds decision to outsource technology jobs

President Donald Trump speaks as he holds a message from the CEO of the Tennessee Valley Authority, during a meeting with U.S. tech workers, before signing an Executive Order on hiring American workers, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump speaks as he holds a message from the CEO of the Tennessee Valley Authority, during a meeting with U.S. tech workers, before signing an Executive Order on hiring American workers, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will rescind a decision to lay off its in-house technology workers. The authority had been planning on replacing those workers with contractors who rely heavily on foreign workers under the H1-B visa program for highly skilled workers. Yet President Donald Trump fired the TVA chairman, Skip Thompson, on Monday and threatened to remove other board members if they continued to hire foreign labor. By Thursday, interim TVA Board Chair John Ryder and TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash had met with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone to discuss preservation of U.S. jobs.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

WATCH - A pleasant end to the work week

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Humidity on the rise for the weekend -- along with the return of scattered showers and storms by next week.

News

Oprah demanding justice for Breonna Taylor with billboards around Louisville

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Oprah demanding justice for Breonna Taylor with billboards around Louisville

Good News

Good News

Updated: 5 hours ago
Good News

News

WATCH - More sunshine to end the week!

Updated: 6 hours ago
Nibbler will have another chance to roll in the grass under the sunshine once again with today's forecast!

Latest News

Weather

Temps on the rise for the weekend, humidity not far behind!

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
More sunshine for the end of the week. But skies will see clouds and storms in the coming days!

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms 3,910 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 3,910 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 3,170 of which have recovered.

News

Mask wearing poses communication challenges for deaf community

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“I am very dependent on being able to read someones lips. With the mask on it really affects that. When someone is wearing a mask and talking I would miss things, I would ask them to repeat what they said. Maybe two or three times and so that really kind of affects me more,” said Noah.

News

Parents are choosing to homeschool during pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
One mother is worried that if her child is exposed to the virus at school, she will have to quarantine from work.

News

McConnell’s CARES Act Sends $77,000 to Kentucky Fire Departments

Updated: 17 hours ago
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced today nine Kentucky Fire Departments received a total of $76,852 to protect the health and safety of both the public and first responders through the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other coronavirus-related supplies.

News

Kentucky Museum at Western Kentucky University receives grant through “Inspire! Grants for Small Museums” program

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
This grant will be used for the museum’s Preservation Improvement Plan to upgrade the museum’s systems to help preserve the museum’s collection of 30,000 artifacts.