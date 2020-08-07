WATCH - Heat and Humidity Returning!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’ve now gone eight-straight days with highs just in the 80s in Bowling Green, something pretty rare for this time of year. However, that streak looks to end this weekend.

The weekend appears mainly dry with a good dose of sunshine both days. There’s just a slight chance for a late-day thundershower Sunday as a little more humidity creeps back into the region. Highs climb back to near 90 Saturday and into the low 90s Sunday.

Much of next week appears unsettled. Each day carries a decent chance for a shower or thunderstorm, especially during the afternoon and early evening. When it’s not raining, expect partial sunshine along with hot daytime readings and muggy conditions. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s throughout the week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm. High 90, Low 67, winds N-5

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isol’d PM T/Shower. High 92, Low 72, winds SW-5

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, Widely Scat’d T/Storms. HigH 92, Low 72, winds SW-7

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Friday’s High: 86

Friday’s Low: 65

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 105 (1930)

Record Low: 52 (2004)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.23″ (-0.25″)

Yearly Precip: 37.53″ (+6.62″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 5:57 a.m.

Sunset: 7:46 p.m.

UV Index: 9 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 25 / Small Particulate Count: 35)

Pollen: Low (6.1 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.