WKU Regents approve three new certificate programs, Guthrie announces grant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Western Kentucky University Board of Regents approved three new certificate programs Friday during its third quarterly meeting. They include graduate certificates in Data Analytics and Cybersecurity Data Analytics and an undergraduate certificate in Floodplain Management.

Congressman Brett Guthrie announced Friday that the U.S. Department of Education is awarding WKU a $261,888 grant for student support services under the Federal TRIO Program.

“I am proud to announce that WKU has received this competitive award,” said Guthrie. “As a member of the House Education and Labor Committee, I know how important it is to ensure that students – particularly first-generation, low-income, or disabled students – have the resources necessary to complete their education. Student loan debt is crippling for many but it is often worse for students who never even finish their degree. This grant will allow WKU to give students the support they need to succeed and to finish their education at WKU.”

The WKU Regents also approved emeritus status for five faculty members who have served the University for at least 10 years and have had distinguished records of achievement and service. They include: Beverly Siegrist, Nursing and Allied Health; Dawn Bolton, Management; Cheryl Davis, Biology; David Neal, Mathematics; and Wieb Van der Meer, Physics and Astronomy.

The board approved the following philanthropic and honorary namings in the Cliff Todd Center.

The Mike Simpson Family Board Room and the Kim Eisert Simpson Garden in recognition of gifts from Mike and Kim Simpson.

The Harvey Johnston Family Living Room in recognition of a gift from Denny and Carol Wedge.

The Susan Page and John D. Minton Jr. Family Wing and the Roger M. and Hattie Collins Sullivan Page Garden in recognition of a gift from John and Susan Minton.

The Downing Room in recognition of gifts from various friends and family members of Dero and Harriet Downing.

The Cherry Room in recognition of Dr. Henry Hardin Cherry, first president of the College Heights Foundation.

The Garrett Room in recognition of Dr. Paul Garrett, president emeritus of the College Heights Foundation.

The Thompson Room in recognition of Dr. Kelly E. Thompson, president emeritus of the College Heights Foundation.

The Mary C. Sample Room in recognition of Mary Sample, former executive secretary of the College Heights Foundation.

