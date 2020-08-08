Advertisement

801 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, 8 new deaths

The eight new deaths Saturday include a 73-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County.
The eight new deaths Saturday include a 73-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County.
The eight new deaths Saturday include a 73-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County.(AP images)
By Alexandra Hennard
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“Today is a tough day in our fight against COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “I know we are slowing the growth of this virus in Kentucky, but it’s still aggressive. We simply need to do better.”

As of 4 p.m. Aug. 8, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 34,578 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 801 of which were newly reported Saturday. Twenty-nine of the newly reported cases were from children age 5 and younger.

“Our positivity rate is the highest we’ve had since we tested the entire Green River Correctional Facility back in May,” said Gov. Beshear.

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported eight new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 772 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“Folks, we need your help. This is the time where we need to buckle down and do what it takes to get this virus under control. Please stay safe and take this seriously,” said Gov. Beshear.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 64-year-old woman from Fulton County; a 56-year-old woman from Kenton County; a 68-year-old man from Bell County; a 93-year-old man from Christian County; a 97-year-old woman, also from Christian County; a 66-year-old woman from Pulaski County; an 82-year-old woman from Clinton County, and a 73-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County.

COVID-19 has hit us hard, “but we are not powerless,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “We have shown repeatedly that our individual actions will determine our future. Will you continue to wear a face covering? Are you keeping at least six feet distance between yourself and others? Are you washing your hands frequently? And, if you receive a call from a contact tracer, will you answer? If each of us answers ‘Yes!’ through our actions, we can keep Kentuckians safe and keep Kentucky open. Together, Team Kentucky can contain the coronavirus.”

As of Saturday, there have been at least 690,942 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 6.02%. At least 8,647 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police: Chase in Ohio and Kentucky ends with 4 hit, 2 killed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A police pursuit that began in Cincinnati continued into Kentucky, where four pedestrians were struck and two were killed, police said.

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms 3,961 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 3,961 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 3,214 of which have recovered.

News

U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie announces grant to WKU

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Friday August 7, 2020 Republican Second District Congressman Brett Guthrie announced that the U.S. Department of Education is awarding Western Kentucky University a $261,888 grant for student support services under the Federal TRIO Program.

News

Dollar General investing 26+ million into Bowling Green facility

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
The project will add another 70 million in economic impact to the region.

Latest News

News

Community salutes marines as they pass through Warren County

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
The service members were passing through Warren County after completing some training at Ft. Knox.

Community shows support to Marines passing through town.

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Fruit of the Loom employees deliver backpacks with school supplies to local daycares

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
United Way’s ‘Week of Caring’ may be over, but the giving continues on.

News

Police asking for help finding missing woman in Bowling Green

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
Bowling Green Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

News

13 News Exclusive: One on one interview with Senator Mitch McConnell

Updated: 21 hours ago
13 NEWS REPORTER KELLY DEAN ... SPOKE WITH SENATE MAJORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL ... IN THIS "EXCLUSIVE" ... ONE-ON-ONE INTERVIEW.

News

13 News Exclusive: One on one interview with Senator Mitch McConnell

Updated: 22 hours ago
13 NEWS REPORTER KELLY DEAN ... SPOKE WITH SENATE MAJORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL ... IN THIS "EXCLUSIVE" ... ONE-ON-ONE INTERVIEW.