801 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, 8 new deaths

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

“Today is a tough day in our fight against COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “I know we are slowing the growth of this virus in Kentucky, but it’s still aggressive. We simply need to do better.”

As of 4 p.m. Aug. 8, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 34,578 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 801 of which were newly reported Saturday. Twenty-nine of the newly reported cases were from children age 5 and younger.

“Our positivity rate is the highest we’ve had since we tested the entire Green River Correctional Facility back in May,” said Gov. Beshear.

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported eight new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 772 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

“Folks, we need your help. This is the time where we need to buckle down and do what it takes to get this virus under control. Please stay safe and take this seriously,” said Gov. Beshear.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 64-year-old woman from Fulton County; a 56-year-old woman from Kenton County; a 68-year-old man from Bell County; a 93-year-old man from Christian County; a 97-year-old woman, also from Christian County; a 66-year-old woman from Pulaski County; an 82-year-old woman from Clinton County, and a 73-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County.

COVID-19 has hit us hard, “but we are not powerless,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “We have shown repeatedly that our individual actions will determine our future. Will you continue to wear a face covering? Are you keeping at least six feet distance between yourself and others? Are you washing your hands frequently? And, if you receive a call from a contact tracer, will you answer? If each of us answers ‘Yes!’ through our actions, we can keep Kentuckians safe and keep Kentucky open. Together, Team Kentucky can contain the coronavirus.”

As of Saturday, there have been at least 690,942 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 6.02%. At least 8,647 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity,

