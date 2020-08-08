Community salutes marines as they pass through Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Early Friday afternoon, several people came out to show their support for the U.S. Marine Amphibious Assault Team. The service members were passing through Warren County after completing some training at Ft. Knox.

“For people to come out and show their support, I mean they’re honking horns, it really just means a lot,” Jody Thompson said. Thompson is a veteran, and organized the tribute.

Several people stood on the Carter Sims bridge, which is over I-65. This comes after eight marines lost their lives during a training accident off the coast of California last week.

“Everybody should keep those marines and their friends and their families in your thoughts and prayers. Personally being in a combat unit, I’ve lost some guys and it’s very tough to deal with,” Thompson explained.

Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower also came out to show his support.

“For us to be able to visually represent our support for these people, I think it’s very important,” Hightower said.

Thompson wants the people serving our country to know that they are not forgotten, and support can be found close to home.

“There’s no war effort going on, so as a unit if we’re not in the news in the media, a lot of times people forget,” he said.

Thompson said some of the marines that passed through Warren County on Friday had ties to those who lost their lives in the training accident.

