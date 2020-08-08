Advertisement

Dollar General investing 26+ million into Bowling Green facility

Dollar General announced the planned addition of three additional DG Fresh facilities to support its shift to self-distribution of frozen and refrigerated products such as dairy, deli and frozen products.
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The local economy in South Central Kentucky continues to grow. On August 5, the Dollar General Corporation announced plans to expand their distribution presence nationally through the anticipated addition of one traditional distribution center in Walton, Kentucky and three DG Fresh cold storage facilities in Bowling Green, Kentucky; Ardmore, Oklahoma and West Sacramento, California.

13 News spoke with president and CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce about what this investment means for the region.

“Everyone knows Dollar General because they started in the region which is fantastic. For them to commit to a cold storage distribution facility here just really enhances what will be available in all their stores in a regional foot print; so there is the service aspect to it. And then you have the economic aspect of it where they’re investing 26 million dollars. They’re building a 160,000 square foot facility starting right away and then that facility as it is built lifts up the economy,” said Bunch.

“Once the facility goes into operation it has an ongoing impact, you’ll have 65 more employees from them. But because of the economic impact from that project, you’ll have another 90 employees supported in the economy just from what they’re doing in our area. Another 70 million in economic impact. So it’s a major commitment and it’s really wonderful for the community that it is happening now during these challenging times that you have a company taking a risk, making an investment and really showing their support and their belief in this region,” said Bunch.

Dollar General announced the planned addition of three additional DG Fresh facilities to support its shift to self-distribution of frozen and refrigerated products such as dairy, deli and frozen products. Construction for a 160,000 square foot DG Fresh Bowling Green facility is expected to begin by early fall 2020 and be completed by summer 2021. At full capacity, each of the DG Fresh facilities are expected to create approximately 65 new jobs and support approximately 1,500 stores.

