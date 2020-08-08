Fruit of the Loom employees deliver backpacks with school supplies to local daycares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - United Way’s ‘Week of Caring’ may be over, but the giving continues on. On Friday, ten employees of Fruit of the Loom Inc. delivered backpacks full of Kindergarten readiness supplies to local day cares.

“Fruit of the Loom Inc. is always looking for opportunities in the community to help out our neighbors here in Bowling Green, so any opportunity like this is just great,” Lacy Patterson said. Patterson is the Fruit of the Loom Inc.‘s communications manager.

The team delivered nearly 500 backpacks to children on Friday. They were filled with books, puzzles, flashcards and more.

“Of course, what child doesn’t like receiving new backpacks? Especially when it’s full of fun learning materials. They are going to be very happy about that!” Joanifer Caldwell said. She is the director of Liberty Kids Child Care in Bowling Green.

Fruit of the Loom Inc. has made it a tradition to participate in what is usually United Way’s ‘Day of Caring’ every year.

“Last year we saw our highest participation rate yet. We know it has to be a little bit different this year obviously with COVID. But, we just enjoy the opportunity, and I know our employees are very happy they got to participate this year as well,” Patterson said.

After the deliveries on Friday, there are still 300 backpacks left. They will be delivered to children in surrounding counties.

