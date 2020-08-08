Advertisement

Police asking for help finding missing woman in Bowling Green

BGPD looking for Tushika Thurman
BGPD looking for Tushika Thurman
By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are requesting the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Officials are looking for Tushika Thurman, she was last seen Wednesday night in the 300 block of Suwannee Trail Street.

Authorities say she has health issues and does not have her medication.

If you have any information on Thurman’s whereabouts, call the Bowling Green Police Department at (270) 393-4000.

