Police: Chase in Ohio and Kentucky ends with 4 hit, 2 killed

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) - A police pursuit that began in Cincinnati continued into Kentucky, where four pedestrians were struck and two were killed, police said.

Cincinnati police said an organized crime investigation squad and a federal task force tried to stop a vehicle with three people shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The vehicle fled and went over a suspension bridge into Newport, Kentucky, where it went out of control and struck four people, police said. Two of the people struck died and the other two had non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The three suspects were arrested and also had non-life-threatening injuries.

Local police in Kentucky will investigate the crash. Police in both cities along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will investigate the alleged criminal actions of the suspects, about which no details were released, police said.

