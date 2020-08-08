Advertisement

U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie announces grant to WKU

U.S. Congressman Brett Guthrie (R-KY 2ND)(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Friday August 7, 2020 Republican Second District Congressman Brett Guthrie announced that the U.S. Department of Education is awarding Western Kentucky University a $261,888 grant for student support services under the Federal TRIO Program.

“I am proud to announce that WKU has received this competitive award,” said Guthrie. “As a member of the House Education and Labor Committee, I know how important it is to ensure that students – particularly first-generation, low-income, or disabled students – have the resources necessary to complete their education. Student loan debt is crippling for many but it is often worse for students who never even finish their degree. This grant will allow WKU to give students the support they need to succeed and to finish their education at WKU.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

