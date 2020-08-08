Advertisement

WH chief of staff pushing Trump to deliver convention speech away from White House

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows(Full Court Press)
By Roxanne Reid
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Friday he is pushing President Donald Trump to accept the nomination for president somewhere other than the White House.

In an interview with Greta Van Susteren, Meadows said discussions are ongoing and that he hopes to hold the event “miles and miles” away.

Meadows also expressed disappointment in current negotiations with House Democrats on the next relief bill. The groups have been bargaining for the last two weeks.

Meadows said the Trump administration and Republicans have been more willing to compromise.

“You know, we’ve upped the ante there, and yet we still see the Democrats dug in close to the $3 trillion mark, and that’s disappointing,” Meadows said.

Disagreements remain over mail-in voting as well. Democrats support expanded mail-in voting due to pandemic concerns, while Republicans are anxious about potential voter fraud.

Meadows pointed to recent voting in New York to make his argument.”New York, we can look back just a few weeks, taking five to six weeks to get results in some congressional races,” he said. “Can you imagine what that would be like if we were waiting on Jan. 10 or 15 for mail in ballots to get there in a presidential election? It’s very concerning.”

The interview will air this Sunday on “Full Court Press Now with Greta Van Susteren”. Check here to see how to tune in. The full, uncut interview will be available here after the show airs.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. via Full Court Press. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 Full Court Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dollar General investing 26+ million into Bowling Green facility

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
The project will add another 70 million in economic impact to the region.

News

Community salutes marines as they pass through Warren County

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Katey Cook
The service members were passing through Warren County after completing some training at Ft. Knox.

Community shows support to Marines passing through town.

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

Fruit of the Loom employees deliver backpacks with school supplies to local daycares

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Katey Cook
United Way’s ‘Week of Caring’ may be over, but the giving continues on.

News

Police asking for help finding missing woman in Bowling Green

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ana Medina
Bowling Green Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Latest News

News

13 News Exclusive: One on one interview with Senator Mitch McConnell

Updated: 1 hours ago
13 NEWS REPORTER KELLY DEAN ... SPOKE WITH SENATE MAJORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL ... IN THIS "EXCLUSIVE" ... ONE-ON-ONE INTERVIEW.

News

13 News Exclusive: One on one interview with Senator Mitch McConnell

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 NEWS REPORTER KELLY DEAN ... SPOKE WITH SENATE MAJORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELL ... IN THIS "EXCLUSIVE" ... ONE-ON-ONE INTERVIEW.

News

Sen. McConnell on Breonna Taylor investigation: ‘Daniels will go where the facts take him'

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
In an interview with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, 13 News asked for a statement from him on the delay for updated information and an outcome for the case, as McConnell and Cameron are good friends.

News

Twins make unexpected arrival at check up appointment, first born in toilet

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
An unprecedented labor for the first time at one local facility.

News

Stuff the Bus Foundation donates thousands to local schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
Stuff the Bus Foundation stops at Briarwood Elementary

News

Local organization fighting period poverty with donations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ashton Jones
In Kentucky and across the nation, women are living in period poverty.