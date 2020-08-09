Advertisement

Bowling Green Freedom Walkers host 1st Annual “8th of August Blackout BlockParty in BG”

By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green Freedom Walkers hosted their first annual “8th of August Blackout BlockParty in BG” in downtown Bowling Green.

“It is just about celebrating freedom and family and our culture. Juneteenth was more about Texas but August 8 is more for Kentucky and for Tennessee. Russellville has always hosted an event on the 8th of August, so I wanted to do something different and do something for our city because we are all about community action and community events. So I thought it would be good to bridge the gap and do something for everybody for the community to come out and celebrate our freedom day and family,” said Karika Nelson, BG Freedom Walkers.

The Bowling Green Freedom Walkers explained that they are all about love, peace, the community, and bringing people together.

The block party was held from 2 pm to 10 pm and featured several businesses from food like BBQ, to art, to clothing, and even someone who started their own candle business during quarantine as a hobby.

“I am raising young black boys at the moment so this is very important for me to be apart of this event. It is letting them know they can raise a voice as well as bringing the community together no matter if you are black, white, purple, pink just everybody coming together,” said Candice Matlock, owner of Cece Fierce Collection.

You can purchase candles from the Cece Fierce Collection by viewing the page on Facebook and contacting the owner.

The Bowling Green Freedom Walkers hope to have this event every year from now on.

