Chaney’s Dairy Barn closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Chaney’s Dairy Barn is temporarily closed after they were notified of an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Chaney’s announced on their Facebook page Friday that one of their staff members tested positive for the virus. According to the Facebook post, this is an employee who has not worked with the general public or in any parts of their milk bottling or distribution.

While they are closed, they say they we will do extra cleaning and sanitizing of the building in order to ensure the safety of customers and staff.

The employee who tested positive, according to the Facebook post, has only had mild symptoms and is currently doing well.

Chaney’s plan is to reopen when they have enough employees with negative tests to do so. They hope by mid-week they will have enough staff to open at least the drive thru.

