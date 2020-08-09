Advertisement

Kentucky teacher union calls for delay of school reopenings

The WCSD has outlined its plan for COVID-19 and other outbreaks
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s teacher union is calling on school officials to delay the beginning of in-class instruction until the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate drops.

The Kentucky Education Association released a statement Friday calling on schools to start the year with virtual learning from home.

The union says schools should avoid reopening until the positivity rate of the state and the school’s county remain under 4% for 21 consecutive days.

The union says the virus situation in Kentucky is worse than it was when schools shut down in March. The union represents about 42,000 educators in Kentucky.

