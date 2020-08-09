Advertisement

Rain Chances Return In The 7 Day Forecast

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After several dry and sunny days the rain chances make a return. We stay dry overnight tonight but into tomorrow a complex off to our west may bring a few showers and thunderstorms to our western counties. The chance of rain is only 30% as most will stay dry and warm as highs climb to near 90.

As the week progresses rain chances will ramp up. By midweek we could see more widespread activity with some locally heavy rain. Temperatures stay warm in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s.

7 DAY FORECAST
7 DAY FORECAST(WBKO)

