Shake Rag Barbershop releases a song

The Shake Rag Barbershop located in the historic Shake Rag district in Downtown Bowling Green has released a new song.

“The song feels good and with everything that is happening with corona and barbershops being closed what better way to feel hopeful again than a place that people gather. People gather in barbershops so to have this song and to be able to share this with the world is great,” said Tasha Paige, artist.

The song was written by the barbershop’s owner’s son and his sister. The two said they are grateful for this opportunity.

“I don’t know much about Shake Rag district so they schooling me on where it has come from, where it was when they were kids, to now where I am at. I was just trying to be the voice on the song for the new generation basically and try to make Shake Rag cool and popping again basically in our terms these days,” said Ceej Paige, artist.

On Saturday everyone got together and filmed a music video in the location that inspired the song the barbershop.

The song is available for download on 37 music streaming sites. They hope to have the music video posted soon.

