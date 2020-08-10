Advertisement

Bowling Green locals comment on getting a COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine
Vaccine(KFYR-TV)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There are more and more scientists working toward a COVID-19 vaccine.

The National Institutes of Health report there is a vaccine being evaluated in phase three clinical testing. Scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases found promising results in mouse studies using the vaccine.

However, there is no word yet on whether a vaccine would be enforced.

13 News asked locals if they would receive the vaccine if given the choice or pass.

“I would get a COVID-19 vaccine because I think that’s what we need right now in order for us to go back to normal,” a Western Kentucky University alumnus commented.

Another resident agreed as well, saying, “I would. I would probably do my research on it, probably wait to see how it went with other people.” He said he was also worried about possible medical complications from the vaccine.

“I wouldn’t get the vaccine right away. I want to see what it does. I don’t trust the people who are rushing to get it,” one woman commented. She says, as someone who is not around others much, she does not feel as strong of a need to get one.

“If I was around elderly, I would but around myself, I would not” another dissenter commented.

