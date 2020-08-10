Advertisement

Fire engulfs cooking show star Rachael Ray’s home

A fire broke out at Rachael Ray's New York home.
A fire broke out at Rachael Ray's New York home.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a massive fire engulfed celebrity chef Rachael Ray’s New York home.

KRQE-TV reports the Warren County sheriff said there were no injuries during the Sunday evening fire at her home in Lake Luzerne.

Photos of the house fire show flames bursting through the roof and long plumes of smoke extending into the sky.

Since April, Ray has been filming “#STAYHOME With Rachael” two days a week from the home.

Ray’s representative told USA TODAY that Ray, her husband and dog were safe, but that the extent of damage to the home was not yet clear.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

New Zealand marks 100 days of coronavirus elimination

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
New Zealand on Sunday marked 100 days since it stamped out the spread of the coronavirus, a rare bright spot in a world that continues to be ravaged by the disease.

National

Gas explosion levels 3 Baltimore homes; 1 dead, 1 trapped

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By JULIO CORTEZ
A “major gas explosion” completely destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing one person and injuring several others, the Baltimore Fire Department said. At least one person was trapped in the wreckage.

National

New Zealand remains coronavirus free

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
New Zealand has reached 100 days without a locally-spread coronavirus case.

National

Baltimore explosion destroys homes

Updated: 18 minutes ago
An explosion in Baltimore leveled row houses on Monday.

National

Rampaging Portland protesters use mortar, 2 officers injured

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters rampaging for yet another night outside a Portland police union building used a mortar to launch commercial grade fireworks at police and officials said Monday that two officers were injured and 16 demonstrators were arrested.

Latest News

National

Players unite in push to save college season, create union

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
College football players from across the country united Sunday in an attempt to save their season and ensure they will no longer be left out of the sport's biggest decisions.

National

McDonald’s sues ousted CEO, alleging employee relationships

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
McDonald’s says it’s suing Stephen Easterbrook, the CEO it ousted last year over an inappropriate relationship with an employee, alleging Monday that he covered up relationships with three other employees and destroyed evidence.

National

US investigates electrical fires in 2014 Chrysler minivans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has three reports of fires and one injury in minivans from the 2014 model year.

National

More than 100 arrests, 13 officers hurt amid Chicago looting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By DON BABWIN
More than 100 people were arrested Monday following a night of looting and unrest that left 13 officers injured and caused damage in the city’s upscale Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city, authorities said.

News

Glasgow traffic stop turns into drug arrest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Glasgow traffic stop turns into drug arrest