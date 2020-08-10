Advertisement

Glasgow traffic stop turns into drug arrest

Drug Arrest
Drug Arrest(WBKO)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday, the Glasgow Police Department made traffic stop on S.L. Rogers Wells Blvd. for careless driving.

During the stop, the officer located a glass pipe in plain view laying in the floor of the vehicle.

Marijuana, grinder and Methamphetamine was found inside the vehicle console.

Timothy Madden of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Careless Driving.

