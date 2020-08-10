Glasgow traffic stop turns into drug arrest

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday, the Glasgow Police Department made traffic stop on S.L. Rogers Wells Blvd. for careless driving.

During the stop, the officer located a glass pipe in plain view laying in the floor of the vehicle.

Marijuana, grinder and Methamphetamine was found inside the vehicle console.

Timothy Madden of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Careless Driving.

