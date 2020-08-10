Advertisement

GRDHD reports 24 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2 in Ohio County

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 24 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday morning.

GRDHD announced 12 in Daviess County, 7 in Henderson County, 1 in McLean County, 2 in Ohio County, 1 in Union County, and 1 in Webster County. An additional Henderson case had initially been reported as a Hancock County resident.

According to GRDHD:

  • The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,717.
  • Twelve reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
  • 157 (9%) have required hospitalization.
  • The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,480 (86%).

GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. August 10, 2020

CountyConfirmed
Cases		Recovered
Cases		Current
Hospitalizations		Ever
Hospitalized		Deaths
Daviess7626688668
Hancock4540030
Henderson3452841394
McLean4539061
Ohio3653232278
Union6350030
Webster92761131
Total1,7171,4801215722

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

