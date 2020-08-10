GRDHD reports 24 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2 in Ohio County
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 24 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday morning.
GRDHD announced 12 in Daviess County, 7 in Henderson County, 1 in McLean County, 2 in Ohio County, 1 in Union County, and 1 in Webster County. An additional Henderson case had initially been reported as a Hancock County resident.
According to GRDHD:
- The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,717.
- Twelve reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
- 157 (9%) have required hospitalization.
- The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,480 (86%).
GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. August 10, 2020
|County
|Confirmed
Cases
|Recovered
Cases
|Current
Hospitalizations
|Ever
Hospitalized
|Deaths
|Daviess
|762
|668
|8
|66
|8
|Hancock
|45
|40
|0
|3
|0
|Henderson
|345
|284
|1
|39
|4
|McLean
|45
|39
|0
|6
|1
|Ohio
|365
|323
|2
|27
|8
|Union
|63
|50
|0
|3
|0
|Webster
|92
|76
|1
|13
|1
|Total
|1,717
|1,480
|12
|157
|22
