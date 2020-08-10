GRDHD reports 24 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2 in Ohio County

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 24 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday morning.

GRDHD announced 12 in Daviess County, 7 in Henderson County, 1 in McLean County, 2 in Ohio County, 1 in Union County, and 1 in Webster County. An additional Henderson case had initially been reported as a Hancock County resident.

According to GRDHD:

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,717.

Twelve reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.

157 (9%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,480 (86%).

GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m. August 10, 2020

County Confirmed

Cases Recovered

Cases Current

Hospitalizations Ever

Hospitalized Deaths Daviess 762 668 8 66 8 Hancock 45 40 0 3 0 Henderson 345 284 1 39 4 McLean 45 39 0 6 1 Ohio 365 323 2 27 8 Union 63 50 0 3 0 Webster 92 76 1 13 1 Total 1,717 1,480 12 157 22

