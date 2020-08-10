Advertisement

Greenville authorities respond to lawn mower accident

(KVLY)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday, August 9, 2020, at approximately 12:16 pm, Greenville Police Department responded to TF Roofing and Construction.

The call was regarding a lawnmower accident. A 59-year-old Greenville man, Tony Flener, was mowing along a creek near his business on East Depot Street.

The lawnmower entered the creek and Flener died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident. Greenville Fire Department and Muhlenberg EMS also responded to the scene.

