Local women share their unemployment struggles

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Since March there have been over 900,000 unemployment claims in Kentucky. About 90-percent of them have been processed, but that still leaves roughly 90,000 thousand people without answers, 6,000 of those here in south central Kentucky.

Two Franklin women are sharing their struggles to claim unemployment in the past few months.

“Well, the most upsetting thing is just the fact that, you know, savings are starting to run out,” Autum Calloway-Karcz says.

She is back to work now but reports she did not receive a paycheck in the four months she was unemployed, following the governor’s call for in-person operations for law offices to cease. At this point, she believes she is owed ten unemployment checks.

Calloway-Karcs reached out to unemployment groups and unemployment representatives. She did hear back from three representatives who each gave her a different answer as to why her claim was “under investigation” and insisted she would hear back within a few days. “But it’s been three weeks since I was told that,” she explains.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate skyrocketed from 5.2% back in March to 16.6% in April. Preliminary numbers show unemployment fell back down to 4.3% in June.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports unemployment rate skyrocketed from 5.2% in March to 16.6% in April. (None)

Another Franklin woman says she has not received any unemployment. Ashley Hardcastle, a single mother, reports she cannot go back to work without daycare for her son, saying, ”I had just been winging it every day trying to get somebody to watch him and it became to where it just wasn’t feasible anymore so I had to leave my job.”

In the months she was out of work, she never received a check and could not get an appointment in Frankfort. She says a friend gave her their slot, but she was not allowed to take the appointment, as it was not under her name. For the moment, her payments are being deferred.

“I had enough when I walked out of my apartment up through this month but after that, I don’t have anything.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.