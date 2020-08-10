Advertisement

Local women share their unemployment struggles

Local women share their unemployment struggles
Local women share their unemployment struggles(MGN Image)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Since March there have been over 900,000 unemployment claims in Kentucky. About 90-percent of them have been processed, but that still leaves roughly 90,000 thousand people without answers, 6,000 of those here in south central Kentucky.

Two Franklin women are sharing their struggles to claim unemployment in the past few months.

“Well, the most upsetting thing is just the fact that, you know, savings are starting to run out,” Autum Calloway-Karcz says.

She is back to work now but reports she did not receive a paycheck in the four months she was unemployed, following the governor’s call for in-person operations for law offices to cease. At this point, she believes she is owed ten unemployment checks.

Calloway-Karcs reached out to unemployment groups and unemployment representatives. She did hear back from three representatives who each gave her a different answer as to why her claim was “under investigation” and insisted she would hear back within a few days. “But it’s been three weeks since I was told that,” she explains.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate skyrocketed from 5.2% back in March to 16.6% in April. Preliminary numbers show unemployment fell back down to 4.3% in June.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports unemployment rate skyrocketed from 5.2% in March to 16.6% in April.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports unemployment rate skyrocketed from 5.2% in March to 16.6% in April.(None)

Another Franklin woman says she has not received any unemployment. Ashley Hardcastle, a single mother, reports she cannot go back to work without daycare for her son, saying, ”I had just been winging it every day trying to get somebody to watch him and it became to where it just wasn’t feasible anymore so I had to leave my job.”

In the months she was out of work, she never received a check and could not get an appointment in Frankfort. She says a friend gave her their slot, but she was not allowed to take the appointment, as it was not under her name. For the moment, her payments are being deferred.

“I had enough when I walked out of my apartment up through this month but after that, I don’t have anything.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WKU reports 187 total confirmed cases of COVID-19

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Alexandra Hennard
The first week, WKU did not have data from the Barren River District Health Department. The data was added Friday when the dashboard was updated, which gave the appearance of a surge in cases.

Weather

Scattered Storms To Start The Week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Make sure to have an umbrella handy for some of the scattered storms we will see Monday.

Weather

WATCH - Scattered Rain Chances Into The Week

Updated: 1 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Chaney’s Dairy Barn closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Hennard
According to the Facebook post, this is an employee who has not worked with the general public or in any parts of their milk bottling or distribution.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear: 425 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 1 new death

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Hennard
Gov. Beshear said there were at least 34,982 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 425 of which were newly reported Sunday. Nine of the newly reported cases were from children age 5 and younger.

News

Police: 12 protesters in Louisville arrested, charged

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Louisville police spokesman Sgt. Lamont Washington said in a statement that eight people were charged Saturday with felonies and four were charged with misdemeanors.

News

Bowling Green Freedom Walkers host 1st Annual “8th of August Blackout BlockParty in BG”

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The block party was held from 2 pm to 10 pm and featured several businesses from food like BBQ, to art, to clothing, and even someone who started their own candle business during quarantine as a hobby.

News

A local mother and daughter go viral on Tik Tok

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
While having over a million followers and hundreds of thousands of views they have grown in popularity just over a few short months.

News

Shake Rag Barbershop releases a song

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The song is available for download on 37 music streaming sites.

Weather

Rain Chances Return In The 7 Day Forecast

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
After several days of dry weather, we welcome back the chance for rain. Best chances for widespread activity look to be here by midweek.