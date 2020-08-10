Logan County names Nathan Thompson as boys’ basketball coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County High School as has found its new head coach for the boys’ basketball program, Nathan Thompson.

“We welcome Coach Thompson into our school and community,” said LCHS Athletic Director Greg Howard. “We look forward to continued success in this program and Coach Thompson’s ability to help mold great young men.”

Thompson replaces John Tinsley, who stepped down in July. Tinsley led the Cougars to at least 25 wins in each of the last two seasons.

“I am honored and humbled to lead the LCHS boys basketball program in the 2020-2021 season and into the future”, Coach Thompson said. “I am excited to continue to be a part of the Cougar community in this new role, and I look forward to working with the student-athletes to generate success, both on and off the court, today and tomorrow.”

Logan County finished 28-4 in 2020 and claimed the District 13 title before falling in the region semifinals to Bowling Green.

