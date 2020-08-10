Advertisement

Logan County names Nathan Thompson as boys’ basketball coach

Logan County Cougars
Logan County Cougars(WBKO)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan County High School as has found its new head coach for the boys’ basketball program, Nathan Thompson.

“We welcome Coach Thompson into our school and community,” said LCHS Athletic Director Greg Howard. “We look forward to continued success in this program and Coach Thompson’s ability to help mold great young men.”

Thompson replaces John Tinsley, who stepped down in July. Tinsley led the Cougars to at least 25 wins in each of the last two seasons.

“I am honored and humbled to lead the LCHS boys basketball program in the 2020-2021 season and into the future”, Coach Thompson said. “I am excited to continue to be a part of the Cougar community in this new role, and I look forward to working with the student-athletes to generate success, both on and off the court, today and tomorrow.”

Logan County finished 28-4 in 2020 and claimed the District 13 title before falling in the region semifinals to Bowling Green.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

Planning ahead

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Football coaches planning for all possible outcomes leading up to the start of practice.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

Stansbury praises WKU Athletic Administration

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
WKU's Men's Basketball head coach Rick Stansbury had some high praise for athletic administration's restart plan.

Latest News

Sports

Hilltoppers to face the Miami Hurricanes in 2020 Cayman Islands Classic

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:30 AM CDT
The Hilltoppers will take on the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the Cayman Island Classic

Sports

Volleyball coaches dealing with little time to make big decisions

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Volleyball will only have two weeks to hold tryouts and begin game preparations.

Sports

KHSAA recommends shutting down winter and spring sports activity for now

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Fall sports are currently scheduled to begin practice on August 24.

Sports

Golfers adjusting to tournament changes

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
High school golf tournaments are looking a little different this year due to COVID-19.

Sports

WKU Football announce they will not play Chattanooga on Sept. 3

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
The Hilltoppers will not play their season opener on Sept. 3 against Chatanooga.

Sports

We have the dates, what’s next?

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
What are the next steps for the fall sports season now that the start dates have been announced?