New medical machine helps injured regain mobility

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A new medical machine will help injured patients get back on their feet.

The Med Center Health Bluegrass Outpatient Center in Bowling Green has a new anti-gravity treadmill for patients who are suffering from arthritis or lower-body injuries. The body of the machine fills up with air creating a weightless feeling that takes the pressure off the user’s lower joints.

Doctor of Physical therapy Nathan Johnson says the center uses the machine daily. He says many patients who are partially disabled can get in and walk without crutches or assistance.

“We just turn the treadmill on just like a normal treadmill and then it’ll basically fill up with air and it kind of weighs them while they’re in here. And while they’re in there, we can kind of determine what body weight we want them to be at. What percentage of their body weight,” Johnson explains.

The machine has already helped an ex-runner with plantar fasciitis run again and an 80-year old woman walk for the first time in years.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.