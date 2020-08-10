Scattered storms for some to start the week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We start the week off with some showers and storms along with muggy conditions!

Showers and storms moved through portions of southern Kentucky this morning, bringing heavy rainfall and frequent lightning for some. We expect more scattered showers and storms to redevelop later today with daytime heating and energy in the atmosphere ahead of a cold front. Some of these storms have the threat of very heavy rainfall, strong winds and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning. Highs today will be near average around the mid-to-upper 80s with some low 90s in spots that see drier weather.

More storms are expected late tonight into early Tuesday morning as an active weather pattern shapes up for Tuesday and Wednesday. Shower and storm chances remain with the region through the next 7 days, though those chances do decrease some by the end of the week. Temperatures will remain near-to-slightly below average in the 80s.

We are ordering up some scattered showers and storms for the forecast. (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. High 89. Low 72. Winds SW at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. High 90. Low 72. Winds W at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. High 88. Low 71. Winds SW at 6 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 106 (1918)

Record Low Today: 54 (1976)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 67

Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.

Sunset: 7:43 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 20 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Moderate (Ozone Count: 17 / Small Particulate Matter: 29)

Pollen: Moderate (5.6 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 91

Yesterday’s Low: 67

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.36″

Monthly Precip: 0.59″ (-0.29″)

Yearly Precip: 37.89″ (+6.78″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

