Scattered Storms To Start The Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -We ended the week with a few storms that were on quite the potent side. Otherwise it was very warm with highs in the 90′s. Heading into Monday, make sure you have an umbrella as we have multiple chances for scattered storms. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side with quite the downpour.

The rest of the week looks to tell the same story, multiple chances for thunderstorms and temperatures sticking around the upper 80′s.

7 DAY FORECAST (WBKO)

