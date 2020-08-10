Watch Live: Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear provides the last update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Beshear recommended Kentucky schools wait to begin in-person classes until September 28. The governor said it didn’t make sense to go to classes for a couple of days and then have to cancel it because of infections. He said holding in-person classes while Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases were at a peak instead of a decline “is something that would defy logic.”

