WATCH - Stuck in the Steam!

Unsettled Weather Continues
By Shane Holinde
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A hot Monday afternoon felt even hotter thanks to very muggy conditions. Heat indices soared into the triple digits for Bowling Green this afternoon! Some were cooled off by pop-up showers and storms, however. The chance for scattered storms continues for awhile.

We’ll have one complex of storms make a run at our region late Monday night. Expect these storms to weaken as they approach Bowling Green, but some gusty winds and heavy rain are possible. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature hit-and-miss showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s and humid conditions. We’ll stay sticky through late this week, with thunderstorm chances increasing Thursday into Friday. The upcoming weekend also looks unsettled with little overall change in our weather pattern. Looking down the road, it appears we may see cooler, less humid air move in early next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Scat’d T/Storms. High 89, Low 71, winds W-7

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Widely Scat’d T/Storms. High 88, Low 70, winds E-6

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Scat’d T/Storms. HigH 87, Low 70, winds SW-6

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Monday’s High: 92

Monday’s Low: 71

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 67

Record High: 106 (1918)

Record Low: 54 (1976)

Today’s Precip: 0.06″

Monthly Precip: 0.65″ (-0.33″)

Yearly Precip: 37.95″ (+6.74″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:00 a.m.

Sunset: 7:43 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 15 / Small Particulate Count: 29)

Pollen: Mod (5.6 for Grass)

Mold: Low

