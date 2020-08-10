Advertisement

WKU alumnus experienced pandemic in both Spain and Italy

WKU alumnus experiencing pandemic abroad
WKU alumnus experiencing pandemic abroad(None)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former WKU student Blake Pawley has lived in Spain for the last two years and experiences the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic abroad.

Pawley moved to Spain for a program teaching Spanish students English. In March, his family came to visit him in Spain, and the family traveled to Italy for what should have been a quick trip--until the pandemic hit.

“It’s a long story,” Blake starts out, “On our train to Rome, we received word that Spain is shutting its border with Italy and that Italy is going into a national lockdown while we were there. We did buy new flights. They were canceled within an hour. We bought another set of new flights back to Spain through another country in Europe and that was also canceled.”

Pawley’s parents made it back to Kentucky, but he had to stay in Spain because of both of his teaching program and lack of insurance in the United States. He says the situation in Spain was far different than in the United States.

“The quarantine in Madrid was way more intense than anything in the US. Maybe New York could compare to it,” he says.

Residents in Madrid could not leave the house at all unless for essentials. Violators were fined up to 600 euros, Pawley reports.

Spain hit its peak in April with nearly ten thousand new cases. “Early April was really bad. Morgues had overflowed. They had posted articles about how the ice-skating rink in Madrid was being used as an overflow morgue because of all of the deaths that were happening. So, it was really worrying whenever you started reading articles like that, you know?”

Pawley says, although it was scary, the quarantine got Spain back on track. He is visiting family in Kentucky right now but plans to return to Spain in September to continue teaching.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear recommends schools delay in-person classes until Sept. 28

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear provides the last update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

News

How to keep your kids safe online with more school screen time

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
Students are getting ready to head back to class and this year that means more time online. Putting cyber safety at the top of a list of concerns parents have this year.

News

Tourism in your own Backyard

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

WATCH - A steamy day across southern Kentucky!

Updated: 6 hours ago
Muggy summertime air will keep shower and storm chances alive for most of the week!

Latest News

News

GRDHD reports 24 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2 in Ohio County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 24 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday morning.

News

Attorney General Cameron announces nearly $220,000 in grants to prevent child sexual abuse in Kentucky

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Child Victims’ Trust Fund Grants support child sexual abuse prevention programs and assist survivors of abuse.

News

Bowling Green named top 20 manufacturing city in the United States

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
Global Trade Magazine lists Bowling Green as #2 city for manufacturing companies

News

Glasgow traffic stop turns into drug arrest

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
Glasgow traffic stop turns into drug arrest

Weather

Scattered storms for some to start the week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Some see sun and clouds while others will see scattered storms today!

News

WATCH - A soggy start to the week for some!

Updated: 11 hours ago
We are keeping an eye on scattered showers and storms this morning, but will also have a few showers and storms redevelop this afternoon and evening.