Advertisement

Allen and Muhlenberg Counties report new COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus cases in Allen and Muhlenberg counties
Coronavirus cases in Allen and Muhlenberg counties(AP Images)
By Harrison Valk
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Allen and Muhlenberg counties reported new COVID-19 cases Monday.

ACHD reported Allen County added 2 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and now has had a total of 225 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Currently, 205 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 22 Active Cases in quarantine. ACHD reported 8 total deaths due to the virus.

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 4 additional confirmed cases of Coronavirus COVID-19.

The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 629.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the world reach 20 million

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By MICHELLE R. SMITH and LAUREN WEBER
Vilified, threatened with violence and in some cases burned out, dozens of state and local public health officials around the country have resigned or have been fired amid the coronavirus outbreak, a testament to how politically combustible masks, lockdowns and infection data have become.

Coronavirus

In virus talks, Pelosi holds firm; Mnuchin wants a deal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press and LISA MASCARO
With Republicans again balking at big government bailouts, Democratic leaders are holding firm. They are using their leverage to force President Donald Trump into a politically risky standoff over help for millions of Americans.

National Politics

States on hook for billions under Trump’s unemployment plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Whether President Donald Trump has the constitutional authority to extend federal unemployment benefits by executive order remains unclear. Equally up in the air is whether states, which are necessary partners in Trump’s plan to bypass Congress, will sign on.

National

COVID: Cases increase, kids go back to school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Cases of COVID-19 continue to increase even as some school open their doors to students.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Antonio Banderas says he’s tested positive for coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Antonio Banderas says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine.

National

Sources: Big Ten votes to cancel football season; Conference spokesman says otherwise

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports because of the pandemic.

News

GRDHD reports 24 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2 in Ohio County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 24 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday morning.

National

New Zealand marks 100 days of coronavirus elimination

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New Zealand on Sunday marked 100 days since it stamped out the spread of the coronavirus, a rare bright spot in a world that continues to be ravaged by the disease.

National

New Zealand remains coronavirus free

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
New Zealand has reached 100 days without a locally-spread coronavirus case.

Coronavirus

Police: Rape suspect killed accuser after release from Va. jail due to COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WJLA Staff
After a car chase, authorities say they found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken into custody but died from his injuries just days later.