Allen County man charged with child porn

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested James K. Weedman II, 36, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Weedman was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The investigation was initiated after discovering the suspect distributing prepubescent child sexual abuse material online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Scottsville on August 11, 2020. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Weedman is currently charged with fifteen counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor 1st offense (Class D felony) and three counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor 1st offense (Class D felony).

