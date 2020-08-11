Allen, Muhlenberg and Monroe Counties report new COVID-19 cases.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Allen, Muhlenberg, and Monroe counties reported new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

ACHD reported Allen County added 3 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and now has had a total of 228 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 Outbreak.

Currently, 208 cases have fully recovered and are off quarantine with a remainder of 12 Active Cases in quarantine. ACHD reported 8 total deaths due to the virus.

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 1 additional confirmed plus 1 new probable cases of Coronavirus COVID-19.

The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 630.

The Monroe County Health Department is investigating two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Monroe County has had a total of 95 confirmed cases and 84 of those cases have recovered.

There have been two deaths reported from COVID-19.

