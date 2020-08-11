Advertisement

Bowling Green Independent Schools statement on Gov. Beshear’s recommendation to push in-person instruction back

Bowling Green City Schools
Bowling Green City Schools(BGCS)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Independent Schools released the following statement after Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation to push in-person instruction back to September 28, 2020.

“Following Governor Beshear’s recommendation yesterday, members of the Board of Education and I have heard from several members of our community including parents, employees, and business leaders. Many are concerned about school-age children continuing to lack access to the high-quality instruction, positive relationships, and social interaction that our schools offer. Not all families have access to high-speed internet, and most all working parents will struggle to work while finding childcare and facilitating effective non-traditional instruction. At this time, we are still considering all instructional options and plan to finalize decisions on how to begin the 2020-2021 school year tomorrow, August 12th.”

-Superintendent Gary Fields Bowling Green Independent Schools

